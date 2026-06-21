Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Susan Taapken's avatar
Susan Taapken
40m

Why would she go, into an area where bears are, anyway. I mean I know that they are in a lot of places. I sure wouldn't have gone by myself.

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