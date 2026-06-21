Lori Price says she shot at the beast which fell and got back up, forcing her to fire again before fleeing with her dogs

(In this case, it was enough, BUT why just carry a ‘wonder-nine’ in known bear country? However, any gun is better than NO gun. - DD)

(Brittany Miller, FOX) - An Alaska woman says a pistol she was carrying helped save her dog’s life after a black bear attacked the animal during a mushroom-foraging trip on the Kenai Peninsula earlier this month.

Lori Price was walking near Skilak Lake on June 7, with her German short-haired pointer, Chaos, and chocolate Labrador, Willis, when the outing suddenly turned dangerous.

Price told Alaska News Source she heard a roar and immediately realized a bear had encountered her dogs.

“I heard the bear and I registered what was going on,” Price said. “My sudden reaction was, I have to get to my dog now.”

An Alaska woman says a black bear attacked her dog during a mushroom-foraging trip on the Kenai Peninsula earlier this month. (iStock)

When she spotted Chaos being attacked, Price drew a Glock 43 9mm pistol she was carrying and fired at the bear.

“I pull my pistol, and I shot. Boom! Down like a sack of potatoes goes the bear,” she recalled.

Price initially believed the danger had passed. But…

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