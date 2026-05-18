More than 300,000 signatures submitted to force decision

(Bob Unruh, WND) - President Donald Trump long has openly discussed adding Canada to the United States in one form or another.

It’s true that’s an unlikely prospect, but what is happening is that voters in Alberta soon will be taking a vote on whether to leave Canada.

The Stay Free Canada organization has announced it submitted almost 302,000 signatures, of 178,000 that were needed, on petitions demanding a ballot measure on the question.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has confirmed she will move forward if enough names are verified, according to a report at Fox News.

“This day is historic in Alberta history,” Mitch Sylvestre, the head of the organization. He used a convoy of seven trucks on Monday to deliver the names.

“It’s the first step to the next step — we’ve gotten by…

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