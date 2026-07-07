Alberta separatists trade red for blue on Canada Day

(You can tell a writer’s POV by the terminology they use. These so-called ‘Separatists’ only want their birthright of liberty and governmental sanity. They know that peaceful separation is always preferable to violent revolution. - DD)

(Source) - Whistle Stop Cafe, known for remaining open in defiance of Alberta’s public health restrictions during COVID-19, hosted an Albertans’ Day Rally on Wednesday.Sarah B. Groot/The Globe and Mail

Four years ago, as the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was winding down, Chris Scott raised a massive Canadian flag attached to a pick-up truck beside his cafe in Mirror, Alta.

“I hoisted that sucker 110 feet in the air.

“I flew that, and you could see it for miles. You could see it just about from Bashaw,” Mr. Scott said, referring to the nearby town.

A year later, Mr. Scott replaced the Maple Leaf with the Alberta flag, flying it high above the cafe, which rose to infamy when he was arrested and charged with breaking pandemic-era public health restrictions.

He was later acquitted, but he said it marked a turning point in his feelings toward the country.

And so, on Wednesday – as Canada marked its 159th birthday – it was the blue flag with the Alberta coat of arms that dominated. It was on people’s hoodies, T-shirts and ballcaps. There was not a red Maple Leaf to be seen.

It wasn’t Canada Day in Mirror, Mr. Scott told a crowd of….

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