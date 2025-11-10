Alexandria moves forward with next phase of Confederate street renamings

The Alexandria City Council’s Naming Committee is moving forward with plans to rename or rededicate four streets currently named for Confederate military leaders, focusing on honoring local historical figures and civic leaders instead.

Councilman John Chapman presented the committee’s Phase 2 recommendations during Tuesday’s council meeting, outlining proposed changes for Calhoun Avenue, Stevens Street, Frost Street, and Iverson Street. The changes are part of an ongoing effort to address street names established by a 1953 ordinance that required north-south streets to be named after Confederate leaders.

“We’re going to focus on the remaining street names that were identified from the 1953 ordinance,” Chapman said. “These have been suggested for rededication.”

The committee proposes rededicating Calhoun Avenue, currently named for a major in the Confederate army, to Robert Calhoun Avenue. Robert “Bob” Calhoun was a former Alexandria City Council member.

“Calhoun Avenue, currently named for a major in the…

