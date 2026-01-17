A Cat 5 Hurricane Builds Across the West.

(Elizabeth Nickson) - See this girl? She is a real person. She is not a purple haired, ambi-sexual pawn of some ghastly ideology. She went to school, succeeded and loves her parents. She is not pierced and tattooed like a primitive. She wants a family, a meaningful life, a safe community.

She is the future. Across Europe, there are millions like her, and they are standing up. They comprise the real peoples’ revolution, not the bankers’ version of a revolution: cognitively-impaired Antifa members, funded by plutocrats, themselves the ruined children of weak-minded boomers. Or worse, grim revolutionaries like Mandami and the repulsive Ilan Omar, pretending to remake the world while they steal everything not nailed down.

Today, young and old wear the charge of racism as a banner of rationalism, of health, of common sense. No one bloody cares anymore. Across every western democracy, all of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the U.S., we want them out. We want them gone. And we want it now. In the U.K., the mother country, the streets are filled with protestors every weekend. It is not reported. In Italy, they want them gone. In Germany, thousands of small groups are aligned. In France and Brussels, farmers spray government buildings and police with manure.

In Poland, healthy, strong, armed men stand at the border to stop…

