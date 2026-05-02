The American Empire Will End in Poverty and Despair

(Mike Adams, Natural News) - I look at the world in 2026, and I no longer see a beacon of liberty, but a dying empire stumbling toward its own ruin. This is not a sentiment born of pessimism, but of cold observation. The American project, hijacked by a nexus of central banking, perpetual war, and crony capitalism, has embarked on a suicide mission.

The endpoint, I am convinced, will not be a soft landing into mediocrity. It will be a violent descent into widespread poverty, social chaos, and despair. The evidence is no longer in the periphery; it is the central plot of our national story. Every policy, from the funding of foreign wars to the relentless debasement of our currency, is systematically stripping the American people of their wealth, their autonomy, and their future.

The Dollar’s Death Spiral Has Begun

The American empire is not dying from an external enemy, but from a self-inflicted currency destruction. We have committed the foundational error of believing endless foreign wars and domestic entitlements can be funded by endless money printing. This is not a remote economic theory; it is the lived reality eroding our purchasing power every single day. When a currency loses the trust of its users, the empire built upon it collapses. We are witnessing that collapse in slow motion.

The process is mechanical and inevitable. As author David Graeber observed in his analysis of financial systems, ‘The new global currency is rooted in military power even more firmly than the old was.’ [1] Our dollar’s hegemony is propped up by force, not sound economics. Yet this force is funded by creating money from nothing, a policy that…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight