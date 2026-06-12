“The properest way to prevent the evil, is to shew them the danger and injustice of it, who are under the greatest temptation to run into it.”

(Michael Boldin, Tenth Amendment Center) - “Alter or abolish.” Despite those words in the Declaration of Independence, the establishment would have you believe that any effort to resist their power is anti-American.

But they have it backwards.

Under the founders’ framework, the right to “provide new guards” is a right that can also rise to the level of duty.

The Declaration of Independence is clear that the reason for government is to protect the rights of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

And when it does a bad job of that, or worse, the opposite?

“Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

But it was also clear that you don’t just jump from one act of arbitrary power to the right to revolt in a single step.

“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes”

At the same time, history proves that people often wait to act far longer than they should. Or they simply refuse to do what needs to be done.

“And accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to…

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