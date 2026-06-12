Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
35m

I think we’re past the point of trying to tell the king that we are done with his tyrannical rule like we’re past the point of the north and South are not able to find any common ground so it’s past time cuz j6 was an eye opener

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