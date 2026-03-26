Seeds for the Garden

(Modern Exodus) - Every year around this time, I start buying seeds. I’ll grab some at the local box store, then some at the Farmer’s Market, and maybe a few at the hardware store. By the time planting season arrives, I will generally have twice as much as I actually need. Not because I’m planning to plant twice as much—but because having an extra season’s worth tucked away just feels like cheap insurance.

Seeds are still relatively inexpensive, easy to store, and they keep for years if you treat them right. A few extra packets of beans, tomatoes, zucchini, corn, and greens can quietly sit in a drawer or ammo can until you need them. And if next spring rolls around and shelves are empty, prices spike, or life just throws a curveball, you’ll already be one step ahead.

It’s a small thing, really. But small things like this add up. I have a saying people around me have heard many times - “Pennies make dollars.” Having a second year of seeds on hand means…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight