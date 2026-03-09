Did Austin Terrorist Buy His ‘Property of Allah’ Shirt from Amazon?

(Front Page Mag) - Three people are now dead in the Muslim terrorist attack at a bar in Austin, Texas. The killer, Ndiaga Diagne, a Muslim migrant from Senegal, wore a t-shirt reading, “Property of Allah” while he shot at his non-Muslim victims.

As “Property of Allah”, another way of saying ‘Slave of Allah’ or Abdullah in Arabic, he was on a mission to kill anyone who wasn’t. The t-shirt was an explanation for his crimes and a justification for them as well.

I used AI tools to try and clean up the picture as much as possible to try and identify the origin of the terrorist t-shirt. It’s difficult to tell, but it does resemble one t-shirt being sold on Amazon which has a very similar font, color, spacing and other characteristics. It would certainly make sense for Amazon, which is an e-commerce giant, to have been the origin point for the terrorist t-shirt.

Whether or not that is true, Amazon certainly allows for the sale of many “Property of Allah” t-shirts on its platform.

After Charlottesville, Amazon announced that it was pulling Confederate flag merchandise, but even after this latest Islamic terrorist attack, it’s continuing to…

