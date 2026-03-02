America At a Crossroads: The next few months will determine the direction of our Country

(Patriot Historian 76) - Everything we see in America is sitting just below the boiling point. We see unrest but highly localized, yet every where, we see Fraud allegations but no arrests, we see tough rhetoric and in all of this we still have the lingering scent of a rigged 2020 election which permeates our senses. But what if I told you it is all the same thing, because it is. The Criminal Syndicate is working on overdrive to keep us in the dark and although this is not merely an American issue it is happening globally, America is the last true bastion of Liberty and Freedom. The Criminal Syndicate despises and loathes these very ideals and they have worked for decades or rather the last century for their culminating takeover planned for this very time in History. Right now, this is their final Act and they almost succeeded had it not been for the election of Donald J. Trump in 2016.

I know, I can hear the comments being typed and the unsubscribe buttons being pressed as I am typing this. I respect that, I truly do it is your right and freedom and I can appreciate that. But if you are still here, then understand one thing EVERYTHING is connected…

