Separatist Movements Gain Strength in the U.S. and Canada

(Pravda USA) - According to The New York Times, several regions across the United States and Canada are seeing a rise in grassroots groups advocating for secession from their respective federal governments. Those involved in these movements point to economic imbalances and a growing belief that central authorities no longer represent their interests.

In Seattle, an organization called Cascadia Democratic Action is already preparing referendums on leaving the United States. The votes are scheduled for 2028 in two states — Washington and Oregon. The group’s leader, journalist Andrew Engelson, described the current relationship with the federal government as “toxic” and stated: “Dissolving this union is a completely legitimate response — essentially a divorce.”

Meanwhile, in the eastern counties of Oregon, a campaign to join the neighboring state — unofficially dubbed “Greater Idaho” — has been gaining traction. The idea has already been approved in referendums across 13 counties. Supporters point to a stark imbalance: eastern Oregon accounts for two-thirds of the state’s land area but is home to just 10–15 % of its population.

District Judge Dan Joyce remarked, “On the other side of the mountains, they just…

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