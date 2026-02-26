Most Preppers Can’t Navigate Without GPS — Terrorists Count on That

(Feds count on it too. There nothing that pisses them more than a potential victim that can hit the woods and disappear. - DD)

(Chris Heaven, Survival Dispatch News) - There’s a level of dependency baked into modern life that most Americans don’t even recognize anymore, because it has been normalized for so long that people mistake it for reality. They think it’s just “how things work.” And nowhere is that more dangerous than navigation. The average person, and yes even most preppers, cannot get from Point A to Point B without a glowing blue dot on a screen telling them exactly what to do. They don’t know the area. They don’t know alternate routes. They don’t know which roads dead-end, which ones flood, which ones turn into choke points, and which ones lead directly into a trap. They know what the phone tells them.

That isn’t navigation. That’s obedience.

And if you want to understand why this matters in a domestic terror scenario, you need to stop thinking like a civilian. You need to think like a predator. Terrorists don’t just count on panic. They count on predictability. They count on the herd instinct. They count on the fact that Americans will all run the same direction, down the same roads, toward the same exits, into the same bottlenecks. They don’t need to hunt you across the whole city. They only need to know where you’re going to funnel.

And you’re going to funnel exactly where your GPS sends…

