Why Public Schools Are Making Space For ‘Faith’ And Christians Aren’t Part Of It

(Grayson Quay, Daily Wire) - When news broke last month that a Minnesota district would include Islamic prayer rooms in its new high school buildings, many commenters drew the wrong conclusion. Some expressed legitimate concerns about the scale of Muslim migration, but others seemed committed to accusing the district of hypocrisy.

“Separation of Church and State for 1 religion only it appears,” one X user snarked.

To which another replied, “What do you mean? Christian and Jewish kids can use this room too.”

They both have a point. The blueprints include foot-washing stations for Islamic ritual ablutions, which makes it pretty obvious which religion these prayer rooms are designed to serve. At the same time, there’s nothing stopping Christian students from using these rooms. They just won’t do it. And that should set off alarm bells for Christians.

A quick example should suffice to illustrate what I mean. One day last spring, when I was between jobs working as a substitute teacher at a local public middle school, a few Muslim students approached my desk and let me know they’d be leaving class to pray in a room set aside for…

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