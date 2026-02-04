Too Many Democrats Want Us Dead

(J.B. Shurk, American Thinker) - After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the multiple assassination attempts on President Trump, and the violent targeting of federal agents in Minnesota, non-leftists in America must accept that leftists intend to do them harm. There are no signs that Democrats want to de-escalate political tensions in the United States. On the contrary, at least since community organizer Barack Obama became president, escalation — including verbal harassment, stalking, physical intimidation, and outright violence — has been a key component of Democrats’ political strategy. Scaring political opponents into silence or subjugation is now standard operating procedure for the Democrat Party.

Elected Republicans have proven useless in protecting non-leftist Americans. They routinely ignore leftist violence in the United States or actually join the Left’s side. Remember when then-senator Mitt Romney marched with Black Lives Matter protesters during 2020’s “summer of love” while Antifa and BLM were burning down cities, looting businesses, and murdering Americans across the country? Remember when then-senator Jeff Flake blamed President Trump’s “rhetoric” for causing a left-wing nut-job from Illinois to try to massacre an entire baseball field of Republican lawmakers (including Flake) in 2017? When elected Republicans are so beaten into…

