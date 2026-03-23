In May of 1856, John Brown, accompanied by four of his sons and six other followers, committed a massacre in Pottawatomie, Kansas upon five Southern men.

(The Southern Vindicator) - When we think of terrorism, we generally do not think about the United States, but some Middle Eastern country that incorporates terrorism into their religion and slaughters innocent people in the name of that religion, and their god. But the United States has experienced terrorism, and not just from foreigners in recent years, but home-grown ones, and it goes back to the 19th century. The terrorism of John Brown, Jayhawkers, and Redlegs led to the blue-clad terrorists of Lincoln’s army that invaded the South and committed unspeakable atrocities against Southern civilians. Some has been said about this in past articles, and more will be said later, but now we will look at this person, John Brown, and his “holy mission”.

America’s first terrorist, John Brown, was born May 9, 1800 in Torrington, Connecticut. Much of his youth was spent in Ohio. He worked in the family’s tannery, and later built and sold several tanneries, as well as worked in land speculation. It seems that all of his business ventures failed. Over time, he became a militant abolitionist and had visions of slave uprisings where the slave owners would be slaughtered. He thought himself to be ordained by God to punish slave owners. He followed five of his sons to Kansas in 1855 to help make it a place for anti-slavers to settle.

Brown was a leader and promoter of lawless trouble in Kansas and worked to stir up emotions against…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight