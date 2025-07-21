The pattern is clear and ugly: use tax dollars to fund organizations that advocate for bigger government, which helps elect politicians who keep the money flowing. It’s a self-perpetuating cycle of cronyism.
Every year, billions of American taxpayer dollars fund pseudo-charities that serve as little more than extensions of the Democratic Party. With roughly half of Americans voting as Republicans, many citizens are bankrolling their own political opposition — and the corruption runs deeper than one might imagine.
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is finally exposing this corrupt system. What they’re finding should outrage every taxpayer: billions of dollars flowing to organizations that aren’t “NGOs” — that’s Washington-speak for non-governmental organizations, otherwise known as “nonprofits.” No, these groups are really BGOs — basically government organizations.
Consider the Solidarity Center, a group that’s been awarded over $86 million in federal funding since 2008, with $61 million given during the Biden administration. This union-created outfit gets 99% of its revenue from taxpayers while serving the AFL-CIO, which gave 86% of its political donations to Democrats in the 2024 election. The Solidarity Center doesn’t just promote union causes. It champions radical “climate justice” and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. When DOGE recommended ending its federal gravy train, the group promptly sued the Trump administration.
This is just one example among many similar schemes. For instance, federal agencies give grants to school districts, which pay Planned Parenthood to teach that biological sex is a myth. This is how the CDC funds HIV grants that somehow end up paying for Planned Parenthood gender ideology training. It’s money laundering with a charitable…
I refer to the organizations as Non-Government Government Organizations (NGGOs). From my perspective, we have a Uniparty with two wings on a bird of prey that preys on us. Both wings work in tandem to stay aloft. I realized long ago that this is not a popular perspective because we have been conditioned to choose one side or the other.
The challenge is that those who control governments and politics all over the globe from outside of government don't care which side one chooses, as long as he/she chooses a side. Once he/she chooses a side, the other side becomes the enemy. He/she will see all of the sins of the other side while becoming almost willfully blind to the sins within the chosen side. As long as those on each side of the deliberate divide fight each other, they are too busy to realize they have common enemies in those who control governments and politics all over the globe from outside of government.
I hope and pray that more individuals will take a step or two back to see a bigger picture of how We the People are manipulated by those who control governments and politics all over the globe from outside of government. This is how NGGOs end up being funded.
It is also how the 1986 vaccine legislation AND the 2005 PREP Act protecting vaxx manufacturers from legal and financial liabilities for the products they bring to the market, AND how we end up with lockdowns, unhealthy masking, anti-social distancing, and Operation Warp Speed (OWS) in 2020!
Yeah seriously. If you want funding for something find people who care rather than forcing people who don't. Sadly, though, their also defending things like PBS and NPR which when there isn't a huge bipartisan snow job tend to give reliable news and views from all sides of hot topics.