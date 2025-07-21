The pattern is clear and ugly: use tax dollars to fund organizations that advocate for bigger government, which helps elect politicians who keep the money flowing. It’s a self-perpetuating cycle of cronyism.

Every year, billions of American taxpayer dollars fund pseudo-charities that serve as little more than extensions of the Democratic Party. With roughly half of Americans voting as Republicans, many citizens are bankrolling their own political opposition — and the corruption runs deeper than one might imagine.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is finally exposing this corrupt system. What they’re finding should outrage every taxpayer: billions of dollars flowing to organizations that aren’t “NGOs” — that’s Washington-speak for non-governmental organizations, otherwise known as “nonprofits.” No, these groups are really BGOs — basically government organizations.

Consider the Solidarity Center, a group that’s been awarded over $86 million in federal funding since 2008, with $61 million given during the Biden administration. This union-created outfit gets 99% of its revenue from taxpayers while serving the AFL-CIO, which gave 86% of its political donations to Democrats in the 2024 election. The Solidarity Center doesn’t just promote union causes. It champions radical “climate justice” and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. When DOGE recommended ending its federal gravy train, the group promptly sued the Trump administration.

This is just one example among many similar schemes. For instance, federal agencies give grants to school districts, which pay Planned Parenthood to teach that biological sex is a myth. This is how the CDC funds HIV grants that somehow end up paying for Planned Parenthood gender ideology training. It’s money laundering with a charitable…

