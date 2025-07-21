Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Arthur
Jul 22

I refer to the organizations as Non-Government Government Organizations (NGGOs). From my perspective, we have a Uniparty with two wings on a bird of prey that preys on us. Both wings work in tandem to stay aloft. I realized long ago that this is not a popular perspective because we have been conditioned to choose one side or the other.

The challenge is that those who control governments and politics all over the globe from outside of government don't care which side one chooses, as long as he/she chooses a side. Once he/she chooses a side, the other side becomes the enemy. He/she will see all of the sins of the other side while becoming almost willfully blind to the sins within the chosen side. As long as those on each side of the deliberate divide fight each other, they are too busy to realize they have common enemies in those who control governments and politics all over the globe from outside of government.

I hope and pray that more individuals will take a step or two back to see a bigger picture of how We the People are manipulated by those who control governments and politics all over the globe from outside of government. This is how NGGOs end up being funded.

It is also how the 1986 vaccine legislation AND the 2005 PREP Act protecting vaxx manufacturers from legal and financial liabilities for the products they bring to the market, AND how we end up with lockdowns, unhealthy masking, anti-social distancing, and Operation Warp Speed (OWS) in 2020!

Skore Wolfchild
Jul 21

Yeah seriously. If you want funding for something find people who care rather than forcing people who don't. Sadly, though, their also defending things like PBS and NPR which when there isn't a huge bipartisan snow job tend to give reliable news and views from all sides of hot topics.

