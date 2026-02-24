Alaska Writer Warns American Empire Nears Collapse

(Texian Partisan) - An Alaska writer just said the quiet part out loud: America isn’t a republic anymore. It’s an empire. And like all empires, it’s collapsing.

Bob Bird, a longtime Alaska independence advocate, published an essay this week asking whether the United States is “verging on open civil war.” His answer? Yes. And Texans better pay attention.

Bird’s argument is simple but devastating. The federal system has become so dysfunctional, so hostile to regional self-governance, that states are already engaging in what he calls “micro-secession.” Sanctuary cities defying federal immigration law. States calling out militias against federal authorities. Governors threatening to block ICE operations within their borders.

Sound familiar? It should. Texas has been fighting these battles for years. Just this week, a federal judge struck down Texas’s anti-ESG law—a clear attempt to protect our energy economy from woke capital. The ruling proved what Bird argues: states no longer control their own domestic affairs.

But Bird goes further. He traces American imperial ambition back to…

