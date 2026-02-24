Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
4h

So sad, especially those of us that served our Nation in the military and fought on other shores. But better to split than to go down with a rotten ship steered by communists and Muslims.

Reply
Share
CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
3h

Very good piece!!! Thanks!!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture