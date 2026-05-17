What To Do After the First 30 Minutes of an EMP

(Ananymous) - Time is working against you here.

Step One: Secure Water Immediately

If pressure still exists, fill everything you can:

Sinks

Bathtubs

Buckets

Bottles

Do not forget your hot water heater. It can hold 30 to 80 gallons of clean water depending on size. That is a lifeline.

If you wait, you lose it.

Step Two: Lock Down and Control Movement

Once water is secured, shift immediately to security.

Stay inside.

Lock doors and windows.

Account for everyone.

Do not step outside to “see what’s going on.” The first wave of chaos is…

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