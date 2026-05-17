An EMP Just Put You In The Stone Age. What Do You Do Next?
What To Do After the First 30 Minutes of an EMP
What To Do After the First 30 Minutes of an EMP
(Ananymous) - Time is working against you here.
Step One: Secure Water Immediately
If pressure still exists, fill everything you can:
Sinks
Bathtubs
Buckets
Bottles
Do not forget your hot water heater. It can hold 30 to 80 gallons of clean water depending on size. That is a lifeline.
If you wait, you lose it.
Step Two: Lock Down and Control Movement
Once water is secured, shift immediately to security.
Stay inside.
Lock doors and windows.
Account for everyone.
Do not step outside to “see what’s going on.” The first wave of chaos is…