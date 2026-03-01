Adamiak remains behind bars, guiltless but ignored by the Trump Administration

(Lee Williams, The Gun Writer) - Federal inmate #95252-509, Patrick “Tate” Adamiak, is starting the third year of his 20-year sentence behind bars at a decrepit prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Despite his lengthy federal sentence, Adamiak did nothing wrong. He broke no laws or ATF regulations. The more than 30 stories we have written about his federal charges have proven that.

Adamiak’s appellate attorney, Matt Larosiere, is enraged.

“Tate did absolutely nothing wrong, aside from exercising his rights, and not even his Second Amendment rights,” Larosiere said Monday. “Apparently, the Biden administration and now the Trump administration ratifies punishing people for engaging in lawful commerce.”

Adamiak has a resentencing hearing scheduled in June.

“Nothing is happening there,” Larosiere said. “The government is still holding fast to their ‘We want to kill this guy’ attitude. We still need to file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court, and within 45 days it will be filed.”

Larosiere does not think much of the government’s subtle, behind-the-scenes interest in Adamiak’s case.

“It was really disruptive,” he said. “Words without action really took a lot of effort away from preparing the actual case—chasing empty…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight