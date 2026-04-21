Remembering Those Who Fought Against the Immoral Invading Hordes from the north.

(Truth Crushed to Earth…) - On April 25th and 26th, Landmark Baptist Church and Free Florida First will jointly mark Confederate Memorial Day 2026.

This commemoration is by Confederates to the memory of Confederates. There will be no recognition of the evil yankee empire, nor of it striped rag. That villainous flag is dripping with the blood of our ancestors and with the blood of many other innocent victims since that time. Even now, that toll is being added to daily by the current warmonger in chief occupying the yankee White House in the District of Corruption.

You will find an online invitation and details of our events here:

www.libcfl.org/invite/

According to Florida Statutes, Confederate Memorial Day is a recognized legal holiday.

In today’s political climate, it’s not surprising that attempts are made virtually every year to eliminate the Confederate Memorial Day holiday, but fortunately it has been avoided to date. But regardless of what carpetbagger and scalawag politicians may do, our celebration will continue on, by the Grace of God. We can’t control Tallahassee or DC, but we can control ourselves.

In 1900 a red St. Andrew’s cross was added to our Florida’s State Flag as a remembrance of our Confederate ancestors and defenders.

The Confederate soldier is most worthy of remembrance and recognition. Those soldiers fought in defense of their homes, their families, their way of life, and their state. In spite of the manifest lie that the modern day storm troopers of the amerikan empire are fighting for our freedom, the truth is that…

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