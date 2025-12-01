Call Your Congressman Now!

From the Southern Legal Resource Center:

Call your Congresspersons in the House & Senate 202-224-3121

Tell them: Don’t vote for cancel culture in the NDAA 2026 Make sure the Kaine (Senate) and Strickland (House) language about Arlington National Cemetery and the Naming Commission has been removed from the final bill to be voted on! We must keep the pressure on! DEFENDARLINGTON.ORG .

VIRGINIANS CALL GOV YOUNGKIN

We need our Virginia supporters to call and email Governor Youngkin (804-786-2211; glenn.youngkin@governor.virginia.gov) to modify Virginia’s “loan” agreement of the Reconciliation Memorial to the US Army from 50 years to “in perpetuity and to do all that is possible to hurry transfer back to the army and restoration, before the new regime takes over in January.

THERE IS STILL TIME TO CALL SENATOR TUBERVILLE & SENATOR ROGER WICKER & YOUR SENATORS!

Call Senator Tommy Tuberville (AL), Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS and one of Big 4 on Senate Armed Services Committee) and your Senators at 202-224-3121 (Capitol Switchboard) to tell them to STRIP SECTION 349 from the final version of 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. Section 349, the Woke KAINE AMENDMENT, could prevent Hegseth’s planned return of the Reconciliation Memorial to Arlington. Then call Congressman Mike Rogers of the House Armed Services committee and your Republican Congressman and tell them the same thing.…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight