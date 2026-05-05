And They Thought We Wouldn't Notice... (VA)
Spanberger's Attack on Heritage
Spanberger’s Attack on Heritage
(Southern Insurgent) - …Spanberger’s Attacks on the Rights of a Free People
This newsletter will NOT be the time I walk you through every single syllable of every bill she has signed and is trying to. I’ve already done that a couple months back, you can refer to that in the older issue of Southern Insurgent where we do cover that.
However, we will discuss her ideas and general goals, and possibly my opinion on what Spanberger’s agenda and her long term goals with this, and with what we need to do in order to protect our heritage, and how to do so.
Everyone knows. That’s one of my bigger main problems with things, everyone knows. No one does anything. That’s not who we are here. Here, at Southern Insurgent, we choose decisive, strategic action. When we aren’t moving forward, we’re backsliding backwards, and the people who oppose us are taking advantage of that. It’s costing us big-time, because everyone wants to be quiet and drink beer on the weekends.
So, what’s got me all fired up this time? Well let me tell you. This current government isn’t receiving an ounce of my attention until they start paying some respect to my people and ancestry.
April 9
On April 9, 2026, Spanberger chose to sign into law HB 1344 (also sponsored by Dan Helmer, who also needs to be held accountable), and this bans the issuance and renewal of…
I couldn't agree more with your statements, but my question is, "HOW do we legally take a stand when the powers to be are against us?" I know of two different organizations that have fought hard for equality, justice, and fairness, only to have lawmakers, judges, and others vote against us in private, or as you pointed out, behind closed doors. One organization has multiple lawsuits against cities and towns that have illegally removed monuments, many of whom did it quietly in the dead of night, and another that has lobbied in State Houses and left lawmakers with their chins on the floor. Yet, behind closed doors, they voted against us. So what are some "legal" ways we can overcome this discrimination and hatred? We vote as hard as we can for those who campaign with positive messages of support, and yet, once in office, they turn their backs on us, and those who do fulfill their promises are in the minority. We end up losing the battle against hatred, discrimination, and unfairness. Please share some strategies for accomplishing the goals you mentioned.