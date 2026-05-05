Spanberger’s Attack on Heritage

(Southern Insurgent) - …Spanberger’s Attacks on the Rights of a Free People

This newsletter will NOT be the time I walk you through every single syllable of every bill she has signed and is trying to. I’ve already done that a couple months back, you can refer to that in the older issue of Southern Insurgent where we do cover that.

However, we will discuss her ideas and general goals, and possibly my opinion on what Spanberger’s agenda and her long term goals with this, and with what we need to do in order to protect our heritage, and how to do so.

Everyone knows. That’s one of my bigger main problems with things, everyone knows. No one does anything. That’s not who we are here. Here, at Southern Insurgent, we choose decisive, strategic action. When we aren’t moving forward, we’re backsliding backwards, and the people who oppose us are taking advantage of that. It’s costing us big-time, because everyone wants to be quiet and drink beer on the weekends.

So, what’s got me all fired up this time? Well let me tell you. This current government isn’t receiving an ounce of my attention until they start paying some respect to my people and ancestry.

April 9

On April 9, 2026, Spanberger chose to sign into law HB 1344 (also sponsored by Dan Helmer, who also needs to be held accountable), and this bans the issuance and renewal of…

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