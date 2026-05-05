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Dr. Renee Sullivan's avatar
Dr. Renee Sullivan
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I couldn't agree more with your statements, but my question is, "HOW do we legally take a stand when the powers to be are against us?" I know of two different organizations that have fought hard for equality, justice, and fairness, only to have lawmakers, judges, and others vote against us in private, or as you pointed out, behind closed doors. One organization has multiple lawsuits against cities and towns that have illegally removed monuments, many of whom did it quietly in the dead of night, and another that has lobbied in State Houses and left lawmakers with their chins on the floor. Yet, behind closed doors, they voted against us. So what are some "legal" ways we can overcome this discrimination and hatred? We vote as hard as we can for those who campaign with positive messages of support, and yet, once in office, they turn their backs on us, and those who do fulfill their promises are in the minority. We end up losing the battle against hatred, discrimination, and unfairness. Please share some strategies for accomplishing the goals you mentioned.

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