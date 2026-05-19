A State that Protects Outsiders, Ignores its Own - Eight Bills for Immigrants, Zero for Eastern Oregon

(Greater Idaho) - Recently, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed eight new immigration bills into law and posted the following on X:

She likely intended to project moral courage. But courage toward whom?

Eastern Oregon has long felt like an afterthought. The contrast between eight celebratory immigration signings and zero focused relief for rural citizens makes the act impossible to ignore. If the legislature can move with such speed and unity on sanctuary expansions, why the paralysis on the everyday governance failures crushing rural Oregon?

The answer lies in priorities.

When state government expends extraordinary effort to shield people from the lawful consequences of illegal entry or overstays, while offering little concrete help to regions bearing the costs of population increases, strained services, and cultural fragmentation, it reveals disordered affections.

For a growing number of Oregonians across the state—especially east of the Cascades—this doesn’t sound like courage. It sounds like more consolidation of power dressed up as…

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