Blue States Plot “Loophole” to Undermine Federal Gun Industry Protections

Nearly twenty years ago, Congress passed the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) to stop activist lawyers and anti-gun politicians from bankrupting America’s firearms industry through endless, politically motivated lawsuits.

Now, a group of blue states thinks they’ve found a way to circumvent federal law, the will of the poeple, and bring those same attacks back through the side door.

The New Anti-Gun Playbook

Since 2021, ten Democrat-run states — led by New York and Connecticut — have passed legislation designed to pierce the federal immunity that protects lawful gunmakers and dealers.

Connecticut Democrats’ new law, which just took effect, lets anti-gun activists sue manufacturers if they don’t take “reasonable steps” to prevent firearms from reaching criminals or the mentally unstable — a standard so vague it could mean anything an anti-gun judge wants it to mean.

Other states have copied New York’s so-called “public nuisance” theory, claiming that simply making or marketing firearms somehow endangers the public. These laws are already being used to target major manufacturers like GLOCK, not for breaking any law, but for the crime of existing in a state that hates gun ownership.

The gun-control lobby insists these laws promote…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight