City of San Antonio gives Confederate statue to private park

Ever since the San Antonio Confederate statue monument was removed from Travis Park in the early morning hours of Sept. 1, 2017, the whereabouts of the statue has been a secret and out of view of the public. But after eight years in storage, the controversial sculpture will be back again for viewing.

The city has agreed to donate the monument to the SS American Memorial Foundation, based in Seguin.

Craig Russell, the founder and operator of SS American, said the San Antonio monument will be part of a collection of other Confederate monuments from across Texas. He said he’s working with the Daughters of the Confederacy to locate and facilitate the assembling of the collection.

“We’ve got a couple of others from Dallas and the little one from New Braunfels. I think Houston has some in storage, and I know Dallas has some in storage and trying to get all of them,” Russell told Texas Public Radio.

The San Antonio Confederate monument was removed during a national debate following the…

