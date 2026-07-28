Southern Poverty Law Center: Race-Baiting Is Profitable

(Diane L Gruber, America First Re-ignited) - Revealed 10+ years ago as a money-making scam with offshore investments in the Caribbean, SPLC has long gotten away with manufacturing preposterous claims that Nazis and other “white supremacists” such as Diane L. Gruber were on the verge of taking over the United States of America and ushering in a dark night of racist tyranny. But, the indictment alleges, part of that scam was funding the very groups the SPLC claimed to be “fighting.”

DEMOCRATS FUNDED SPLC FROM THE START

SPLC’s co-founder, Morris Dees, though trained as a lawyer, is best known for his fundraising ability. Raising $25 million for the George McGovern presidential campaign in 1972, Dees was paid back by receiving McGovern’s donor list, a gold mine that boosted SPLC’s funding. A position with Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign in 1976 added another sterling list of donors. It paid off.

SPLC’s TWISTED DEFINITION of HATE

There are dozens & dozens of fake “hate” groups & non-groups listed on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s website, each more ludicrous than the next. Many I never heard of. Accusing…

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