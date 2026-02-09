Texas Confederate Heroes Day Event Held in Cleveland, Texas

(Montgomery Co. News) - Members of the District III, Texas Division, United Daughters of the Confederacy, came together on Sunday, January 18, 2026 to honor a Confederate veteran, on Texas Confederate Heroes’ Day, in Cleveland, Texas. The event was held at the Oak Shade Baptist Church and Cemetery, the event has been at this location for many years now. The Thomas Jefferson Stubbs 2523, Conroe Chapter has hosted the event for years and are very thankful to the church for allowing them to use their Fellowship Hall.

The Confederate soldier honored on the 18th was Adolphus Sunberry Gossett, he mustered in with the 2nd Regiment Co D Texas Infantry in 1862. He married Carrie C. Peavy in Polk County, Texas in 1868 and later settled in Liberty County, Texas and there, they raised their children. While inside the Fellowship Hall of the Church, Mrs. Carolyn Jamail gave the history of the Gossett family. While family members names were read aloud, two Stubbs chapter members, Sherry McKey and Schelle Taylor, placed white carnations in a magnolia wreath. When the program was over, everyone walked out to the cemetery.

Two uniformed Sons of Confederate Veterans members, carried the…

