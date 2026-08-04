Law That Makes Heroes Felons Could End Up In Supreme Court

(Harold Hutchison, YourNews) - Multiple pro-Second Amendment groups filed an amicus brief urging the Maryland Supreme Court to hear an appeal of a case involving a D.C. resident arrested for carrying a firearm in Maryland.

Maryland’s gun laws are some of the most stringent in the country. These laws include a blanket refusal to recognize out-of-state permits or to make reciprocity agreements with other states, according to the Maryland State Police. The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), Maryland Shall Issue, National Rifle Association (NRA), California Rifle & Pistol Association (CRPA), Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, Second Amendment Law Center and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA) urged the state court to hear the case of Darius Duvall, who was searched after a traffic stop and arrested despite having a concealed carry permit issued by the District of Columbia.

“Travelers from other states were usually allowed to carry their firearms concealed,” the groups argued in their “friend of the court brief. “The historical tradition of these ‘traveler’s exception’ laws is not some outlier, but overwhelming to the point that it justifies this Court summarily reversing the decision below. It is especially relevant here, given the Petitioner was arrested while traveling in a vehicle.”

Democratic Attorney General Anthony Brown’s office declined to comment when reached by…

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