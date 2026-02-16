National Security Threat: Democrat Gene Wu Is Enabling China, Iran, Russia & North Korea to Seize Texas Land — While Intimidating Texans Who Resist

(RAIR Foundation) - A 2024 video of Texas State Representative Gene Wu (D) has resurfaced over the weekend, causing backlash over Wu’s divisive and race-baiting words. In the 2024 podcast, Wu states,

“I always tell people the day the Latino, African-American, Asian and other communities realize that they share the same oppressor is the day we start winning. Because we are the majority in this country now. We have the ability to take over this country.”

This is nothing new for Wu; he has repeatedly employed racially charged rhetoric and narratives centered on victimhood to build support for dangerous progressive policies - policies that threaten the security of Texans and Americans.

As RAIR Foundation exposed in August, Gene Wu is a national security threat - opposing alien land laws, all while he colludes with Iranian regime propaganda…

