Prattville Dragoons Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1524 Fall Muster

Friends and family and members of the SCV Camp 1524 Prattville Dragoons gathered on Saturday morning October 25th for their annual fall muster. The event was held again at compatriot Philip Edward’s home which he and his wife graciously opened to allow us to use. The event includes a picnic lunch and shotgun clay target shooting. Soon after 10am the shooting began out in back of Philip’s house in his expansive property overlooking his pond. Hand throwers and electric throwers provided a range of trajectories and speeds for the clay targets for plenty of challenge. At 11am the food was blessed by former camp chaplain Bill Branch. The ladies present led the charge thru the line which had smoked pork butts, Conecuh sausage, potato salad, cole slaw, beans, corn casserole, chips, and desserts including blackberry crisp, banana pudding, earthquake cake, frosted cake, brownies, key lime pie, cherry dump cake and sweet potato pie. Too much good food. Folks present included Commander Grooms, Brigade Commander Waldo and his children, 1st Lt Spears, 2nd Lt Wade and his friend Ed Willett along with his friend, Quartermaster Myrick and his wife Peggy who brought canopies as well as world famous baked beans and the smoked butts pulled, Treasurer Dennis and his wife who showed up first thing and helped…

