The Democrats want $300 million for “gun violence” research

A U.S. Senator and a member of the House of Representatives, both Democrats, filed what will likely be identical bills on the same day. Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey filed S.2514, and Rep. Marilyn Strickland from Washington’s 10th District filed H.R. 4821 on July 29. The text for Markey’s bill is not online, but Strickland’s bill is available, and it’s amazingly short. It’s entitled “The Gun Violence Prevention Research Act of 2025,” and there’s just a single paragraph:

“There is authorized to be appropriated to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention $50,000,000 for each of fiscal years 2026 through 2031 for the purpose of conducting or supporting research on firearms safety or gun violence prevention under the Public Health Service Act. The amount authorized to be appropriated by the preceding sentence is in addition to any other amounts authorized to be appropriated for such purpose.”

Six years; $50 million a year. That’s $300 million that might as well be set on fire in the Capitol Rotunda for all the good it will do. And that’s $300 million on top of any other funds allocated. I am not sure the CDC has ever had that kind of money for any type of gun research.

What are they going to study? The same things the CDC was funding before the Dickey Amendment? Dr. Arthur Kellermann’s thoroughly debunked 1993 study about guns in the home is a perfect…



