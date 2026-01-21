Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
5h

Here I go again, but I sat and watched this status for 4 hours, it didn't move, it didn't talk, it didn't hurt anyone physically, it didn't shoot anyone, it didn't rob anyone, it didn't rape anyone, so I's got to axe just why the heck are people trying to remove something that bothers no one at all. I'm sure glad President Trump is reopening insane asylums, so these folks who want to destroy our heritage can have some place to go.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture