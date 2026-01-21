‘Community members’ urge removal of Confederate statue in Bristol

(Dixie Drudge) - In Bristol, Virginia the usual woke suspects are agitating at city council meetings to have the Bristol Confederate Memorial removed from public property. WCBY reported this as in increased call for monument removal so they must have gained one ‘community member’ since last time, along with support for a candidate for political office.

Cindy Green a past candidate for VA House of Delegates and anti-ICE proponent, in other words a liberal white woman, told News 5 she believes the monument represents a painful and divisive past and does not reflect the values of Bristol today. “…I don’t think that’s what Bristol, Virginia stands for. I don’t think it’s representative of our community, and I think it needs to be moved.”

…Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said the city takes all citizen requests seriously. He said while the statue sits on city property, it is privately owned and in fragile condition. Osborne said his preference would be for the owners to relocate it to a cemetery, where it may be better suited for remembrance and reflection.

Since the Virginia law does not protect the monument, a simple city council vote could relocate the monument, if the ‘owners’ do not move it.

Too often, local media and council members mistake shrillness of self-promoting agitators for popular support.

