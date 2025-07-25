“It used to be said that facts speak for themselves. This is, of course, untrue. The facts speak only when the historian calls on them: it is he who decides to which facts to give the floor, and in what order or context.”

The quote above from the late great historian E.H. Carr perfectly exemplifies what the ruling class in our society does to manipulate our perception of history.

Barely, if ever, do they straight-up lie about history, even though there are some instances, such as the “mass graves of Indigenous children” in Canada (read “Real Indigenous Report” for further insights).

But they generally keep things pretty factual, though oftentimes exaggerated.

A perfect example of this comes from the Crusades, which have been constantly demonized time and time again by our political establishment. In fact, my elementary school sports team was once called the Crusaders, but they've since changed it to Coyotes so as not to offend the brown students.

The Crusades have routinely been demonized by court historians, the History Channel, Hollywood, and their film Kingdom of Heaven, which Jonathan Riley-Smith called “Osama bin Laden's vision of history.”

One instance of demonization of the Crusades comes from a speech given by Bill Clinton to university students in November of 2001, just two short months after 9/11…

