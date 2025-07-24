anti-Southern Bigots Hate More Than Our Monuments. They Only Win If WE Quit
White Genocide, or How Name-Calling has Clouded a Race’s Judgment and Sent It on a Self-Destructive Death Spiral
White people are being subjected to a genocide: a soft, passive-aggressive genocide that will make White people minorities in America, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, and nearly every other White country on Earth by the end of this century. This is the situation. One may feel happy, unhappy, or indifferent with the situation, but this is the way things are. The evidence is irrefutable. Anybody who says otherwise is either lying or has himself been lied to. Like it or dislike it, no amount of gaslighting or dishonesty can change the fact that this is happening. White people are dying out (not having enough children to replace ourselves) and we are being replaced by Non-White people via mass migration in nearly every land we inhabit. All the while, those in positions of power over us are lying about what is happening, and collaborating with one another to ensure that it continues to happen. As a result, in the coming two centuries, the White populations of the world are at high risk of becoming minorities in every country on earth, if not disappearing altogether.
This is objectionable enough as it is, but this objectionable status quo is still the best-case scenario if White genocide continues unabated. Though generally peaceful at present, this passive-aggressive genocide risks escalating into something far worse over time, as our population shrinks and becomes more vulnerable to the rising population of increasingly anti-White foreigners colonizing our lands.
Prepare your self and your family to be ready to defend you and yours, because the time is coming fast.
Every life-form must compete for survival on Earth. That doesn't necessarily mean eliminating other lifeforms, but it does require a Thrust for Survival and not Obedience & Supplication.
First they/them came for the White Women turning them into Libtards in the 70's, then they/them came for the White Men later in employment, and with fewer women suitable for marriage, and increased divorces the White family was dissolved, following the Black families that existed in the 1950's. and earlier the Native American families destroyed in the early 1900's.
The point, imo, Is that Mankind is being destroyed, eliminated as a Species, by the NWO Bankster Globalist Trans-Humans seeking their/thems Garden of Eden for just a few thousand Prime inhabitants for Earth ,with suffcient ignorant slaves of course.