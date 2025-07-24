White people are being subjected to a genocide: a soft, passive-aggressive genocide that will make White people minorities in America, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, and nearly every other White country on Earth by the end of this century. This is the situation. One may feel happy, unhappy, or indifferent with the situation, but this is the way things are. The evidence is irrefutable. Anybody who says otherwise is either lying or has himself been lied to. Like it or dislike it, no amount of gaslighting or dishonesty can change the fact that this is happening. White people are dying out (not having enough children to replace ourselves) and we are being replaced by Non-White people via mass migration in nearly every land we inhabit. All the while, those in positions of power over us are lying about what is happening, and collaborating with one another to ensure that it continues to happen. As a result, in the coming two centuries, the White populations of the world are at high risk of becoming minorities in every country on earth, if not disappearing altogether.

This is objectionable enough as it is, but this objectionable status quo is still the best-case scenario if White genocide continues unabated. Though generally peaceful at present, this passive-aggressive genocide risks escalating into something far worse over time, as our population shrinks and becomes more vulnerable to the rising population of increasingly anti-White foreigners colonizing our lands.

To the Far Left Establishment, there are only opportunities and benefits to immigration and “diversification” and no risks or harms to…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight