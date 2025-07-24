Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Southern Gentleman's avatar
Southern Gentleman
Jul 24

Prepare your self and your family to be ready to defend you and yours, because the time is coming fast.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GenEarly's avatar
GenEarly
Jul 24

Every life-form must compete for survival on Earth. That doesn't necessarily mean eliminating other lifeforms, but it does require a Thrust for Survival and not Obedience & Supplication.

First they/them came for the White Women turning them into Libtards in the 70's, then they/them came for the White Men later in employment, and with fewer women suitable for marriage, and increased divorces the White family was dissolved, following the Black families that existed in the 1950's. and earlier the Native American families destroyed in the early 1900's.

The point, imo, Is that Mankind is being destroyed, eliminated as a Species, by the NWO Bankster Globalist Trans-Humans seeking their/thems Garden of Eden for just a few thousand Prime inhabitants for Earth ,with suffcient ignorant slaves of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture