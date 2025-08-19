Removing Confederate monuments could soon cost Alabama cities $25,000 per day

The sponsor of Alabama’s law forbidding local governments from removing or renaming historical monuments is making another attempt to increase fines for cities and counties that do so.

Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Cottondale, has pre-filed a bill that would increase the fine for violating the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017 from a one-time $25,000 fine to $5,000 per day every day there is a violation of the law.

“I think protecting history speaks well of where we’ve been not only as a state but as a nation. And certainly it’s important for us to protect history,” Allen said in a phone interview Monday.

The 2017 law forbids local governments from relocating, altering, renaming or disturbing monuments or architecturally significant buildings that are at least 40 years old. The law allows governments to apply for waivers to alter monuments and notable buildings between 20 and 40 years old.

Critics said the law makes it difficult for…

