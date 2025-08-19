Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

unreconstructed
6h

Confederate monuments are NOT "markers of white supremacy". They honor ALL Confederates; black, white, Indian, Mexican, and others, who defended their homes and families from Lincoln's illegal invasion of murderers, looters, arsonists, and rapists. I wish these crybabies would learn some true history and stop complaining about our monuments. Thank you Senator Allen for working to make it more painful for the Marxists to remove our monuments. 160 years of Yankee indoctrination is difficult to overcome, but people are learning the truth. Anyone who is not proud of their Southern heritage needs some serious history lessons.

Jeff Paulk

Oklahoma Division Commander

Sons of Confederate Veterans

1 reply by Dixie Drudge
