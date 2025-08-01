Pensacola’s Historic Saenger Theatre Set to Host Drag Show Mocking Christ 2 Days Before Christmas

Just Plain Sick - DD

Pensacola, Florida’s city-owned Saenger Theatre has decided to host a drag show mocking Christ’s birth two days before Christmas.

The timing of this affront at one of the highest, holiest times of year for Christians—at one of the city’s premiere venues—is no mistake considering that the production company’s other shows include blasphemous offerings such as “Pray the Gay Away.” The trailer for that show begins with a man in drag, holding a Bible draped with a rosary. It quickly goes downhill from there.

Prior iterations of “A Drag Queen Christmas,” the show the Saenger Theatre will host on Dec. 23, 2025, have been referred to as part of the “Naughty Tour” where participants have promised to put the “Ho Ho Ho Into the Holidays.”

Past productions have included participants with bawdy stage names such as Trinity “the Tuck” Taylor (For those unfamiliar—and I hope most are—that’s an allusion to anatomical manipulations performers must make to fit into their more “feminine” costumes).

Other featured performers have at various times embraced demonic imagery and dressing up as the devil. One performer named…

