Toppling Confederate monuments is easier than governing

(The Virginia Pilot) - Did I wake up in 2020 all over again?

For most of last year, Democratic candidates told voters that affordability was the defining issue of their campaigns.

Affordability this. Affordability that.

Voters heard repeated pledges about economic relief and a renewed focus on the needs of working families. To these candidates’ credit, that message resonated.

But words and deeds from the campaign trail have begun to diverge from reality.

Despite campaigning to make life more affordable for families, lawmakers in Richmond have introduced dozens of new tax proposals that would raise costs on everyday services from Amazon deliveries to rideshares, gym memberships, dry cleaning, home repairs and even firearms.

It’s an agenda that threatens to squeeze working families.

That is why the sudden return of Confederate monuments to the…

