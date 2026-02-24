Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ralph's avatar
ralph
2h

The definition of affordability in the hands of a skilled operator, serves as a rebrand for the word Green, just less aggressive. No one really can grasp what is happening, unless they have experiences in sales and language. They want to make affordable housing to qualify for subsidies from the government, it has zero to do with improving quality of life. If the south has any chance, they will continue to vote against out of towners.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture