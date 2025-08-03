Demand Apple Apologize for Blasphemous Attack on Christians!

We’re under attack — again. This time, it’s Apple.

And what they’ve just done is one of the worst public desecrations of the Eucharist ever broadcast.

In their show “Your Friends & Neighbors” (Season 1, Episode 6), Apple aired a scene so vile and blasphemous, we cannot stay silent.

They showed actors breaking into a Catholic church.

Opening the tabernacle.Stealing the consecrated Hosts. Dipping the Body of Christ in jam. Laughing. Mocking Communion. Faking absolution.And then... initiating a sex act in the pews — with the ciborium still on the floor.

This wasn’t satire. This wasn’t art.

This was targeted hate — a direct attack on Jesus Christ, and every Christian who believes in Him.

And Apple did it deliberately. They knew exactly what they were showing.

Because they don’t just hate our faith — they hate our values.

They hate the truth, beauty, and…

