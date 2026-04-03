Appomattox Was Not The End
“And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.”
“And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.”
(The Southern Vindicator) - Yes, Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox Courthouse on the 9th of April, 1865. Lee surrendered the Army of Northern Virginia. That’s all. He could have surrendered all of the Confederate armies remaining in the field, but he did not do that. It was not until the 26th of April that Joe Johnston surrendered in North Carolina, and others surrendered in May and June. The Confederate government never officially surrendered. President Davis and his Cabinet tried to govern “on the run”, but that did not last. So, what is meant by “Appomattox was not the end”?
It was not the end as far as the North was concerned. “Those people”, as Robert E. Lee called them, have continued to wage their war upon Southern heritage and culture since 1865. They have taught, and continue to teach, that the war was fought “to free the slaves”, and that our Confederate ancestors were “evil” and were “traitors”. Let’s not leave out that “racist flag”. We know how they love to hate it. Of course, none of what “those people” say is true, but the more people that they can get to buy into their false narrative, lies, and propaganda, the easier it is for them to be successful in the demolition of our monuments, flags, heroes, and heritage. They have been successful with indoctrinating untold thousands across the South to despise and be ashamed of their ancestors, heritage, and symbols. “Those people” have taken a page right out of the communist…
They should have left well enough alone ... the monuments, the names, the flags ... but they had to go and keep poking the bear. Now there's hell to pay. The corrupt scalawags and carpetbaggers need to be removed from their ill-gotten positions of power, and relegated to the dust-bin of political and cultural shame. Keep your powder dry. Deo vindice.
Like I said I don’t ever remember hearing that we surrendered cuz we never did and honestly wouldn’t ever to a lesser being