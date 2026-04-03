Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Christopher B. Jeffers's avatar
Christopher B. Jeffers
2d

They should have left well enough alone ... the monuments, the names, the flags ... but they had to go and keep poking the bear. Now there's hell to pay. The corrupt scalawags and carpetbaggers need to be removed from their ill-gotten positions of power, and relegated to the dust-bin of political and cultural shame. Keep your powder dry. Deo vindice.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2d

Like I said I don’t ever remember hearing that we surrendered cuz we never did and honestly wouldn’t ever to a lesser being

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