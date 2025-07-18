Are fired USAID workers plotting REGIME CHANGE in America?
You can bet It'd be a Rainbow 'Color Revolution'
Glenn Beck reviews a potentially terrifying story: some former USAID workers, who were fired under Trump, may be planning to use their color revolution tactics to “undermine Trump’s power” and plot regime change. Also, former Department of Defense intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill joins to discuss how the ambush at a Texas ICE detention facility looked eerily similar to what he saw while…
I haven’t ever been paranoid (‘cause I never used drugs even recreationalLy) until recently. Thank-you for scaring the bejeesus out of me. I now feel justified in fortifying my perimeter. :) Thank-God for the 1st & 2nd Amendments.
So are right wing authoritarians who essentially do the same thing. Too much mercy allows one to be overrun. Too much severity destroys everything around you.