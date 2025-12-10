1,000 Professors (Supposedly) Flee the South. Reason? Their Universities Said “NO Wokeness.”

In “a school to-day the baby has to submit to a system that is younger than himself,” observed philosopher G.K. Chesterton in 1910. “The flopping infant of four actually has more experience, and has weathered the world longer, than the dogma to which he is made to submit.” Just imagine what Chesterton would say about college students today. In this case, the undergraduate has to submit to a system that’s younger than his baby brother.

Try telling this, however, to the college professors — 1,000 of them, allegedly — now “fleeing” Southern universities. Many cite “policies that limit academic freedom,” states a summary by Copilot artificial intelligence. But some humans possessing natural intelligence might put it differently: The policies are “separating the weeds from the wheat.”

At issue are laws enacted in some states in recent years that prohibit “woke” ideology at government-funded universities/colleges. On the chopping block have been curricula involving, for example, DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), “white privilege,” and “gender.”

Brain Drain — or Just Complain, Complain?

Website Veuer reported on the story Saturday, lamenting:

Many [academics] say new laws and policies make it hard for them to do their jobs, which is causing a wave of resignations. This trend is causing concern about how education in the South will be affected if…

