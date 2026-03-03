The Extinction of the Rifleman

(EmptyCases) - The rifle is undeniably the tool that forged America and there was a time when rifleman skill was highly celebrated. In fact, rifleman skill has been so important to the American culture that it has been celebrated in fictional literature. In The Leatherstocking Tales, the exploits of Natty Bummpo—aka Hawkeye—and his rifle Killdeer became folkloric legend. The name Hawkeye became so pervasive it has long been used to describe a good shot, and it is now the name of Ruger’s flagship bolt action rifle. Of course, there was also the 1850 movie, Winchester ’73 and the 1990 classic, Quigley Down Under. Both celebrated the skill of the rifleman.

During the last two decades rifleman skills like these portrayed in print and film have deteriorated immensely, mostly because they are extremely difficult to obtain. This current long range precision game that essentially works to create a bench rest in the field is making real riflemen extinct because with it success is so much easier to find. Shooting a rifle fast and accurately without the aid of support is hard as hell, which is exactly why it has been respected and celebrated. (Hawkeye, Jimmy Stewart and Tom Selleck were not shooting from a tripod or sandbags.) The real rifleman—the type of man who made America and could…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight