Time has a way of revealing who was paying attention.

(Anonymous) - For years people have felt that something was building beneath the surface. A tension in the air. A quiet sense that the world as we knew it was shifting beneath our feet. Many dismissed those feelings. Others mocked the very idea that a turning point could be approaching.

Yet here we are.

The question now is not whether change is coming. The question is whether we are prepared for it when it arrives.

“Are we there yet?” is a question usually asked by children on a long journey. It carries impatience, curiosity, and a desire to arrive at a destination that still lies just over the horizon. In many ways, our society has been asking the same thing. After years of political turmoil, cultural division, economic uncertainty, and the constant hum of information and disinformation, people are wondering if the moment of reckoning has finally arrived.

But perhaps the more important question is not whether we are there yet.

Perhaps the real…

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