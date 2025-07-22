Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

GenEarly
Jul 22

We are "All" hoping that "It can't happen Here in Our neighborhood". Many know in a detatched mindset that "It" can happen "elsewhere", Others that have Had "It" happen in the way of storms, floods, fires Know It can happen to Them.

So "Natural" Nature is admitable. That Human Emotion & Reaction can Also be a Natural Calamity is less admissable. Why? Because most people are somewhat sane and base their view of others on their own level of sanity.

Obviously this isn't true. Mankind can be Very Insane, not just "institutionally" insane, but Bat Shiat Crazy cutting off people's heads and putting them on stakes to advertise their mentality.

But this is sooo excessive to most "American" sensibilities it is unthinkable. Simple assaults, robberies, & murders are more easily acceptable, but still mostly happening to "others" though becoming more commonplace.

It's All a "Scale" of "Events" If it happens to a person All At Once, it can't be assimilated mentally.

The 1st step is to just consider "IT" as a possible possibility, baby steps. Then Do Something, to Improve whatever Your Current situation is to aid in a future situation that is worse.

"Events" can happen quickly, and people can panic quickly. Don't Panic, Be Prepared.

The Wise Wolf
Jul 22

One of the biggest things I always tell preppers to stockpile are something most would never consider. Ramen noodles. Yeah, the staple of college dorms nationwide. Sure, they aren't 'healthy' exactly but they are CHEAP AS HELL. You can get a PALLET of them for less than $500 bucks with shipping from bulk food suppliers. A pallet of these things if rationed would be enough for a family of 4 to survive 2+ years without starving. And if you are worried about health - just don't use the flavor packet. I always throw mine out and use a little olive oil and pepper and they are delicious. I have thousands upon thousands of packs of these things laying around my place. They have been sitting here for years and are still perfectly edible. Another thing I highly suggest is grabbing a few 'Lifestraws'. These fit in your pocket and are good for 5 years of drinking water. Get one per family member and you can drink clean water right out of a dirty puddle if the need arises.

