The memorial Window to David O Dodd, Arkansas’s Boy Martyr of the Confederacy. Dodd was so tiny that his neck would not snap when hanged. So, two yankee invaders grabbed his feet and pulled down while he strangled to death

This is a great piece by compatriot Don Smith. The Substack article announcing it it here. His Confederate Honor site is well worth subscribing to - DD

In the opinion of the Arizona Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV), the United States Congress has allowed the Confederate ancestors of millions of Americans to be treated with disrespect, even contempt. Congress has refused to explain or justify its actions---or accept responsibility for what it allowed to happen. Even the most ardent Yankees should be troubled when our Congress behaves this way.

By now, most people have heard of the controversy over naming Army bases for former Confederate generals. In 2020, Congress tucked a provision into the back of the annual omnibus Defense Department spending bill. That provision created a Naming Commission, and that commission proposed new names for those bases.

But the Naming Commission didn’t stop there. It issued a series of judgements and opinions about former Confederates, and communities in former Confederate states, that dripped with contempt and disrespect.

For example, the commission determined that, “in every instance and every aspect,” monuments erected after the Civil War to Confederate leaders and the Confederacy should be viewed primarily as…

See More...

