Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Mrhounddog
just now

As a former Guardsman from the state of Georgia, it hurts my heart to think that our battle streamers were removed from our colors. However, never underestimate the political correctness of higher ranking officers within Southern Guard organizations. They willingly sell us out daily to make political hay.

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