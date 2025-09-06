Two incredibly heinous acts have hit close to home for me in the last 12 Months - DD

On the heels of the shocking and seemingly random murder of a couple in an Arkansas state park while they were walking a trail with their young children, many are revisiting their self-defense plans in the great outdoors.

Following the heinous murders, the head of the Arkansas State Police, Col. Mike Hagar, spoke before a legislative subcommittee, opining that “the more good people that we have with weapons and the ability to defend themselves, the better we all are.” Col. Hagar went on to express his concerns with “gun-free zones” within the state parks.

In 2003, Arkansas passed a law allowing concealed carry with a permit in state parks with exceptions that include certain buildings. Having certain areas within state parks that prohibit the carrying of a firearm can create logistical and practical challenges while traversing the vast park areas. Currently, in Arkansas and in other states, prohibited places include visitor information centers, gift shops, cafes and restaurants, maintenance buildings, museums, marina offices, recreation buildings, and designated lodges.

Visitors’ choices are to avoid these areas, to disarm before visiting them, or forgo carry within the parks. None of these are satisfactory options for people who want to maintain a ready means of self-defense, comply with the law, and enjoy all the amenities of the park.

With plenty of nice weather left in the year, it is crucial for citizens to know the state and federal laws that govern their outdoor experiences while carrying a firearm. While each state has its own laws, most do…

