‘Our Rights Come From God, Not Government’

(Decision Magazine) - Arkansas has ranked as the best state for defending religious liberty, according to a study by First Liberty Institute.

First Liberty’s Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy has released its fifth annual Religious Liberty in the States (RLS) index. Arkansas reached a religious safeguard score of 89.7% and Tennessee an 85%, placing them in the “excellent” rating category. No other states in past reports have scored above the 80% “excellent” mark. Arkansas also placed first in the study for the first time.

At the state capitol, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the study’s results.

“Religious liberty is America’s First Freedom, and Arkansas is leading the nation in protecting it,” Sanders said. “Our rights come from God, not government, and every American should be free to live according to their faith and conscience. We’ll continue defending that freedom and ensuring the Natural State remains the best place in the country to live, work, and worship.”

Franklin Graham recently commended Gov. Huckabee Sanders for state-wide actions banning LGBTQ materials—that often violate…

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