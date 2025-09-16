HR 3838 ( National Defense Authorization Act 2026) passed the House with anti Reconciliation Memorial Strickland Amendment intact.

From the Southern Legal Resource Center:

Efforts being made to contact Republican Senate Armed Services Committee

Most effective activity at current time is to hammer House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R _ AL) to get him to strike the Strickland Amendment from the final negotiated version in Conference Committee

Oxford Office

149 East Hamric Drive, Suite D

Oxford, AL 36203

Phone: (256) 236-5655

Fax: (771) 200-5538

Opelika Office

G.W. Andrews Federal Building

701 Avenue A, Suite 300

Opelika, AL 36801

Phone: (334) 745-6221

Fax: (334) 742-0109

Washington, DC Office

2469 Rayburn HOB

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-3261

Fax: (202) 226-8485

Talking Points:

The Naming Commission and the Biden Administration Went too far when they included the Reconciliation Memorial and Grave Marker of Veteran Moses Ezekiel in the recommendations. Grave markers were exempt from removal by the Naming Commission.

Including the Strickland amendment in the NDAA thwarts this Administration's efforts to correct this error. Please ensure the Strickland amendment does not get included in the final version of the NDAA so that Secretary Hegseth can restore the Reconciliation Memorial and grave marker to Section 16 of Arlington National Cemetery.

Here is the Strickland amendment: Section 2866 Limitation on use of funds for contravention or reversal of implementation of recommendations of the Commission on the Naming of certain items of the Department of Defense...

ALSO: one click Email (the Widget) your Congressman: www.DefendArlington.org

AND THEN: Call your Republican Congressman at 202-224-3121 Tell him to tell the House Conference Committee (work with Senate to make Senate/House version the same) to strike the anti Reconciliation Memorial Strickland Memorial 2866…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight