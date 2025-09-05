More Trouble in Congress

Thanks to HK Edgerton for this timely warning about the treachery brewing with anti-Southern bigots in congress as they try to derail Heritage Renewal - DD

As I listened to the discussion on the Strickland Amendment in the House Armed Services Committee held July 15, 2025 (at 1:15), which would block the funding to replace the Reconciliation Memorial Cenotaph that was illegally removed in Arlington National Cemetery, I concluded it was nothing more than another beat down of the Southern people whose birthplace of origin is in the former Confederate States of America.

We of the South recognize that these people like Rep. Strickland (D-Washington) don't care about Constitutional Law or the enforcement of it as they mudslinging about our Southern ancestors being insurrectionists and traitors, just like Liz Warren did to justify their so-called Renaming Commission. It was an unconstitutional law, a violation of Article I, Section 9, a “Bill of Attainder” that should have never been enacted. Trump was right to veto it!

And now these shameless renegades come before the descendants of loyal Southern Black folk whose ancestors earned a place of honor alongside a man that they not only called Master, but also family and friend. An honor that was tried to be destroyed with the establishment of the public school system in the South, the infiltration of the…

